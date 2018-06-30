Saturday Savings: Busy Philipps' Denim Mini Skirt Is on Sale

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Busy Philipps

Terma / BACKGRID

Denim skirts are a classic summer must-have, and Busy Philipps is wearing this season's best style.

Out and about in Santa Monica, California, the E! star sported the ultimate weekend ensemble: a knit top, retro-inspired sunglasses, comfortable heels and a denim mini skirt. Unlike your basic denim skirt, her Madewell piece has three unique features: denim panels, front pockets and buttons from the waist to hem. It's the star of her look. 

The button-down feature is the perfect change up to the classic look. It's not too edgy for an everyday style, yet the buttons, in comparison to a typical zipper, is noticeable enough to add an refreshing touch to your warm-weather wardrobe.

The best part: Her skirt is on sale.

If you love her look, shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Madewell

Busy's exact skirt: Stretch Denim Straight Mini Skirt: Pieced Edition, Was $88, Now $60

ESC: Saturday Savings

Coach

Patchwork Denim Skirt, Was $495, Now $298

ESC: Saturday Savings

Gap

High Rise Button-Front Denim Skirt, Was $55, Now $33

ESC: Saturday Savings

Re/Done

No. 24SKHBM1133710, Was $286, Now $143

ESC: Saturday Savings

Mango

Buttoned Denim Skirt, Was $60, Now $40

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tibi

Raw Denim Snap Skirt, Was $385, Now $116

ESC: Saturday Savings

BDG

Horn-Button Denim Mini Skirt, Was $59, Now $39

ESC: Saturday Savings

New Look

A Line Button Through Denim Skirt, Was $32, Now $19

ESC: Saturday Savings

Red Valentino

Denim Skort, Was $450, Now $315

