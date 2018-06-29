The Truth About Every Hollywood Star Drake Has Romanced From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez to Tyra Banks

But we'll get there. First, the talented superstars on the less intense side of the sliding scale of Drake daters. There's Tyra Banks, who obliged to one Disneyland outing in 2012 ("I don't know if it was a date. It was a get together," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013) and then appeared in the music video for the 31-year-old's 2016 track "Child's Play."

Nicki Minaj was another onscreen partner, treating Drake to a very steamy lap dance in her 2014 "Anaconda" video that left fans believing there is simply no way to fake that kind of chemistry. Unfortunately, it may have been one-sided. While the Canadian musician has long pined for Minaj in verse (in "Miss Me" he rapped, "I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I'd admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f--king did it/ And girl I'm f--king serious I'm with it if you with it/ 'Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted,") it seems likely that affection will remain unrequited.

Though Minaj declared her love for Drake at last year's Billboard Music Awards, when asked if she'd sleep with him, her response was one word: "No."