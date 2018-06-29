Kim Kardashian Shares Her Under-$10 Makeup Must-Haves

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 12:19 PM

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is helping beauty lovers everywhere ball on a budget.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves luxurious beauty products (See: Her $230 foundation), her beauty cabinet also includes a few drugstore finds that don't require a heavy investment. Today, she shared them on her official app, filling our drugstore carts with makeup you can try without guilt.

"If you're doing your glam on a budget, there are so many amazing products you can get for less than $10," she said.

With the exception of foundation and concealer, Kim's drugstore picks are enough to create a full look—eye shadow, lashes and blush included. Bare minimum, if you left your makeup bag at home, these products are safe bets for a quick run to the drugstore.

What's in Kim Kardashian West's Makeup Bag?

Check out her drugstore picks below!

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

Milani

Baked Blush in Luminoso, $7

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

NYX Professional Makeup

HD Studio Finishing Powder, $7

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

L'Oreal Paris

Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow, $6

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

Revlon

Colorstay Eye Liner, $6

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

L'Oreal Paris

Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $8

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

Ardell

Individuals Medium Black Lashes, $7

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Drugstore Picks

Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes, $6

