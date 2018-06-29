Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Her "Cute Blakey" Shelton: "You Changed My Life"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 12:10 PM
Gwen Stefani was all smiles while paying tribute to her "cute" beau Blake Shelton, who she calls "Blakey," while talking about her family and career, just as she launched her new Las Vegas residency.
The 48-year-old singer performed her first Just a Girl concert at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday and brought along her kids, her brother, her niece and, of course, her beau. She and Shelton, 42, have been together for more than two and a half years.
"He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that," Stefani said on ABC News' Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Friday. "I celebrate him in the show, He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life. I was like, 'You changed my show, you changed my life.' Such an inspiration."
Stefani's Just a Girl residency marks her first concert series since she ended her This Is What the Truth Feels Like tour in October 2016.
"I'm so good to do my kids and like, do mom, and like, hang out with my cute Blakey and all that, but then when I get up there, I realize it's in there still and I'm like, 'OK, I need this attention still. I like it,'" she said. "So, it's always been there. It's whatever the gift that God gave me and I feel so grateful and I feel so humbled and honored to be in Vegas. To do a show like this, it's just another level and it's challenging in another way."
On show day, Stefani showed on Instagram Stories the flowers delivered to her dressing room, which included a bouquet from Shelton, who she called her "best friend."
His card read, "You've worked so hard on the show, congrats on opening night!!! I love you."
"I LOVE BLAKE!!!!" Stefani wrote on Instagram Stories.
Shelton said in a recent interview on NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist that his and Stefani's bond gets stronger every day.
In 2016, Shelton told CMT, "I tell people all the time, Gwen saved my life last year, she did and I think she would probably tell you something similar about me. We didn't really know each other that well. Even the first season that Gwen was on [The Voice], I didn't ever really get to know her that well," he said. "Just all of a sudden, this thing just happened because of stuff, things that we were going through. Saved my life, period."
