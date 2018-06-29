Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey River Green

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's baby boy is growing up!

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple's almost 2-year-old son, Journey River Green. The sweet picture shows a blonde Journey wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, supporting his mom who has starred in two TMNT films. Fox captioned the social media snap, "#mood."

Journey is Fox and Green's third child together, they are also parents to 5-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Bodhi. Green, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, also has a 16-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Read

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Turn Up the Heat on Hawaiian Getaway

Fox and Green have only shared a handful of photos of their kids on social media. After giving birth to Journey in Aug. 2016, Fox waited a few months before posting a photo of him.

Just days ago, Fox and Green celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Hawaii's Big Island in June 2010.

The couple has since returned to Hawaii together on a number of occasions, most recently they were spotted packing on the PDA on a getaway in April.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Megan Fox , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Posts About Happiness Days After "We Do Not See Color" Comment Backlash

North West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin Gets Married a Day After Brother Track Palin's Arrest

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Joins Pete Davidson Just Before SNL Premiere

Chris Martin, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gave a Special Shoutout to Ex-Boyfriend Diddy at Her Final Las Vegas Show

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Trip to NYC

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.