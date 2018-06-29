Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Show PDA at Airport in India

SplashNews.com
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 10:20 AM
SplashNews.com
PDA alert!
Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Friday after spending time together with her family and friends in her native India for a week. The Quantico star and former Miss World and the pop star dressed casually in tracksuits.
The two, who have been romantically linked for a little over a month, had recently attended a pre-engagement ceremony and party for Akash Ambani, the son of billionaire oil tycoon and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his partner Shloka Mehta, where the actress turned heads in stunning traditional saris.
Several days ago, Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, and joined her family on a vacation in Goa.
A source told E! News that the two "are progressively getting more serious," adding, "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship."
Nick and Priyanka had earlier this month spent time with his family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?