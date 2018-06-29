Heidi Klum Poses Topless for Ocean Drive: "We Only Have One Life"

The supermodel gives some sage advice on how she has managed to thrive with aging in the public eye. She mentions the fact that she shouldn't have to hide yourself after you turn 30.

"I see it like this: we only have one life. This is our life right now and our moment, and our moment shouldn't be over after a certain age. There's not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out," Klum tells the publication about living in the moment while aging. "Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore. I'm not saying people should be doing what I'm doing, but I hope that one day I will be an old woman looking back and able to say I enjoyed every phase of my life."