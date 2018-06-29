Patricia Clarkson Gets Very Candid About Justin Timberlake's Penis Size

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 9:50 AM

Justin Timberlake, Patricia Clarkson, Friends With Benefits

Patricia Clarkson had something to say about Justin Timberlake—and it involved down there.

The Oscar nominee got very candid during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday night, where she played a round of "How Big Was It?" with Cohen and fellow guest Elizabeth Perkins

Clarkson hadn't forgotten the name of the game when she was tasked with the first question: "Who had the biggest chance of being your friends with benefits on the set of Friends With Benefits?"

Without skipping a beat, the star knew her answer. "Hands down Justin Timberlake because if we want to talk about big," she quipped. 

To clear up any lingering confusion, Cohen clarified, "Is Justin endowed well?"

"I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shooting a scene that they couldn't keep anything on," she explained. "He is a gorgeous man."

"He's gifted below the waist?" Cohen pressed on. 

"Oh yes," Clarkson coyly assured. 

Growing more embarrassed by the minute, Clarkson added, "Oh my God. His mother's gonna kill me."

Meanwhile, Cohen was impressed with the dirt the actress dished out. 

"We've been doing this show for nine years," he exclaimed. "That's maybe the best scoop ever!"

