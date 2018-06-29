Jazz Jennings Is "Doing Great" After Gender Confirmation Surgery

Transgender TLC star and LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings, 17, finally underwent the gender confirmation surgery she has wanted for years and says she is "doing great."

Jazz, one of the most famous and youngest transgender celebs in the world, has documented her life and transition on her show I Am Jazz. She was born male and identified as female from an early age.

"I'm doing great, thanks for all of the love and support," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of her smiling while lying on a hospital bed, her hair styled in a braid.

Jazz has for years taken different medications to suppress the production of male sex hormones in her body while also adding female sex hormones, which have helped her develop breasts. She has long wanted to undergo gender confirmation surgery, or bottom surgery. In a YouTube video posted on June 1, Jazz said she was set to undergo the procedure on June 26 and that she was "so looking forward" to it.

"It's crazy to me. I'm going to have new genitalia," she said. "Like, penis to vagina. That's some serious s--t, y'all. I am just...I can't believe it. I'm going to have a vagina."