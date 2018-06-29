Emilie de Ravin Pregnant With Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilie de Ravin, Eric Bilitch

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Emilie De Ravinhas another little one on the way—and it's a boy!

The Once Upon a Time alum announced she is pregnant with her second child and first son on social media Friday with a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. 

"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" she captioned the exciting photo.

"Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y'all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister!"

The star and her beau Eric Bilitch welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch, in March 2016. 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Bilitch also weighed in on the news on his own Instagram account, writing, 'Baby Boy de Ravin-Bilitch coming soon!!"

It seems the actress has been absolutely loving motherhood. For Vera's recent birthday, the star penned a touching tribute to her little lady. 

"Happy 2nd Birthday Vera! You're such an incredible, beautiful little person & the brightest of lights! Your smile constantly melts my heart. I'm so lucky to be your Mum & I learn so much from you every single day. I love you more than words can ever say...always & forever."

Well, it sounds like de Ravin will be feeling that love times two come the fall!

Congratulations to the couple and soon-to-be big sister Vera!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emilie De Ravin , Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
North West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin Gets Married a Day After Brother Track Palin's Arrest

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Joins Pete Davidson Just Before SNL Premiere

Chris Martin, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gave a Special Shoutout to Ex-Boyfriend Diddy at Her Final Las Vegas Show

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Trip to NYC

Prince William

Prince William Meets Prince William During Africa Trip

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.