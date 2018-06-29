Emilie de Ravin Pregnant With Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Emilie De Ravinhas another little one on the way—and it's a boy!
The Once Upon a Time alum announced she is pregnant with her second child and first son on social media Friday with a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.
"Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" she captioned the exciting photo.
"Eric & I could not be more excited to share our happy news with y'all & Vera is over the moon about becoming a big sister!"
The star and her beau Eric Bilitch welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Vera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch, in March 2016.
Bilitch also weighed in on the news on his own Instagram account, writing, 'Baby Boy de Ravin-Bilitch coming soon!!"
It seems the actress has been absolutely loving motherhood. For Vera's recent birthday, the star penned a touching tribute to her little lady.
"Happy 2nd Birthday Vera! You're such an incredible, beautiful little person & the brightest of lights! Your smile constantly melts my heart. I'm so lucky to be your Mum & I learn so much from you every single day. I love you more than words can ever say...always & forever."
Well, it sounds like de Ravin will be feeling that love times two come the fall!
Congratulations to the couple and soon-to-be big sister Vera!