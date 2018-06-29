Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Photos From Her Instagram

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 7:58 AM

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

What's going on between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes? What ever went on between them?

Fans recently noticed that the 21-year-old model deleted photos of the her and the 19-year-old singer at the 2018 Met Gala, which took place in May. Their appearance, which marked their joint red carpet debut, fueled romance rumors. The two are, however, still following each other.

The timing of Baldwin's removal of the photos coincides with what appears to be a recent rekindling of her romance with Justin Bieber, 24. The two have not commented. Mendes, meanwhile, has not removed his own Instagram photos of him and Baldwin, including pics of the two at the MET Gala.

E! News had learned back in November that Baldwin and Mendes had started dating. The following month, they were photographed getting cozy while walking in his hometown of Toronto. This past April, Mendes shared a photo of himself with Baldwin on his Instagram page.

In May, their MET Gala appearance delighted fans who ship the couple. But they disappointed them later that month after W magazine quoted Mendes as saying that he and Baldwin are "just really good friends," and after she said in comments to Britain's Sunday Times that she is "single" and Mendes told E! News he was too.

Photos

Hailey Baldwin's Street Style

Baldwin was soon spotted leaving a Los Angeles church service that Bieber attended. Bieber and Baldwin first sparked romance rumors in 2015 and have been linked together on and off since then.

Earlier this month, the two were spotted together in Miami and New York City, where they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss. Bieber posted on his Instagram page a photo from their trip, which shows the two in Domino Park, Brooklyn.

"I don't know if they're dating or not," Mendes later said on eTalk Canada, when asked about Bieber and Baldwin. "I love them both. They're both really awesome people."

Baldwin and Bieber meanwhile continued to fuel the romance rumors with some more PDA, this time in Los Angeles, where he was seen carrying her around a music video set.

