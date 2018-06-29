Paul Rudd Admits He Shows His Kids "Inappropriate Films"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 7:34 AM

Paul Rudd isn't afraid to show his kids an R-rated movie or two.

During Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor admitted he's shown his kids a few "inappropriate films."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star told Seth Meyers his 13-year-old son Jack and 8-year-old daughter Darby have "really gotten into the Marvel world" and have been watching all the movies. However, not all of the films may be age-appropriate for his youngest child.

"Some of these are inappropriate, I'm finding out," he said. "She's a little young for them." 

Still, this wouldn't be the first time Rudd has shown his kids an "inappropriate film." The actor admitted he showed his son the R-rated film The Jerk starring Steve Martin when he was 4.

"We're watching [it] together, and he's laughing," Rudd said. "Then you get to some scenes and I'm like, ‘Oh! This is really rated R.'"

Paul Rudd Has Fun Playing With Himself at Ant-Man Premiere

He's also shown his kids Step Brothers; however, he forgot about the scene where Will Ferrell puts his balls on John C. Reilly's drum set. But the list doesn't end there. The kids have also seen Faces of Death.

These weren't the only interesting tidbits the actor shared. He also revealed he owns a candy store with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Watch the videos to see the interviews.

