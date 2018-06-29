Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and the Backstreet Boys Perform "I Want It That Way" With Classroom Instruments

The Backstreet Boys appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and gave their classic ‘90s hit a new sound.

The famous boy band performed "I Want It That Way" along with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments.

Nick Carter played the tambourine while Brian Littrell rocked an apple shaker and wood block. In addition, Howie Dorough jammed with a coconut, AJ McClean shook the maraca and Kevin Richardson played the Güiro. Meanwhile, Fallon rocked several instruments, including the bass drum, casio keyboard and apple shaker.

