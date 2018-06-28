Drake's New Album Scorpion Features Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and More

The wait is finally over Team Drizzy!

After much anticipation, Drake's double-sided album is becoming available Friday morning just after midnight.

Just hours before the release, the rapper revealed the track list that includes many surprise collaborations including the one and only Michael Jackson.

The track titled "Don't Matter to Me" is featured on Side B. Drake will also collaborate with Static Mirror and Ty Dolla $ign on a song called "After Dark." As for Side B, Jay-Z partnered with the rapper to create "Talk Up."

"Wow," Chance the Rapper wrote in the comments section after seeing the track list. DJ Khaled added, "Let's go!!!!"