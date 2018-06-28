Drake's New Album Scorpion Features Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and More

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 8:03 PM
The wait is finally over Team Drizzy!
After much anticipation, Drake's double-sided album is becoming available Friday morning just after midnight.
Just hours before the release, the rapper revealed the track list that includes many surprise collaborations including the one and only Michael Jackson.
The track titled "Don't Matter to Me" is featured on Side B. Drake will also collaborate with Static Mirror and Ty Dolla $ign on a song called "After Dark." As for Side B, Jay-Z partnered with the rapper to create "Talk Up."
"Wow," Chance the Rapper wrote in the comments section after seeing the track list. DJ Khaled added, "Let's go!!!!"
Back in April, Drake first announced on Instagram that a new album would be coming just in time for summer.
Since then, the man behind hits like "One Dance" and "Hotline Bling" released three singles from Scorpion including "I'm Upset," Nice For What" and "God's Plan," with the last two tracks both topping the Billboard Hot 100 respectively.
At the same time, the Grammy winner has kept many details about the finished product on the down-low up until release date.
Ultimately, fans from across the country will be able to hear the new tracks live when Drake goes on tour with Migos this summer. The "hand-picked dream team" will get back on the road starting July 26 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sorry readers, but we got to go listen to the new tracks now!
Inside Joe Jackson's Complicated Relationship With Michael and Janet Jackson and the Rest of the Music Dynasty Patriarch's Huge Family
