RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Crowns a Winner

Basically, Asia meant to have living butterflies fly out of her wrists and her boobs, but when she released them, no butterflies flew. They were all either dead or stunned inside Asia's outfit, so her trick fell flat and everything felt awkward. It was no surprise when Kameron was named the winner of that lip sync, but it was a surprise when both Eureka and Aquaria got to advance after their lip sync.

The final performance, to Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang," was the only real showstopping lip sync of the night. Aquaria even shot sparks out of her hand! She was really the one we found ourselves watching, so it only made sense that she ended up winning.

For what it's worth, Aquaria also won our Twitter poll about which queen should win, so clearly the right winner has been crowned.