What to Do With NSFW FentyxSavage Xccessories, According to Rihanna

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 4:29 PM
Rihanna went bad in 2007 and never looked back.
Fast forward to over a decade of making chart-topping, twerk-inducing music, hosting her annual Diamond Ball, reigning street style, starting Fenty Beauty with a best-selling red lipstick (yas to sexy pouts), killing the game with her Fenty collections and starring in box office hits. Today, you'll find the Ocean's 8 star sitting in her sheer, marabou-trimmed robe, counting stacks from the [woman] that finally gave her her money.
If this is what it means to be bad, we don't want to be good.
Today, the "Wild Thoughts" singer released the newest addition to her empire: FentyxSavage Xccessories. Although furry handcuffs and lace eye masks used to be reserved for the kinky, the triple threat's irresistible lifestyle and ownership over her sexuality even has the straight-and-narrow rethinking their after-dark wardrobe. But, what happens when you dare to purchase an Xccessory? What does a bad gal do with these things?
Of course, mother of the Bad Gals has all of the answers. Here's the thing: Since she came on to the scene, she's left bread crumbs of sexual freedom and ownership in her lyrics, and if you look back and take a closer look, you'll know exactly how put these accessories to work, work, work.
Check out Riri's instructions below!
Bad Gal Lesson: Get a Little Crazy, Baby
Buckle up
I'ma give it to you stronger
Hands up
We can go a little longer
Tonight I'ma get a little crazy
Get a little crazy, baby
"Rude Boy," Rated R (2009)
SHOP: Satin Restraints, $18
Bad Gal Lesson: Surrender to Love
Baby you got me,
And ain't nowhere that I'd be
Than with your arms around me
Back and forth you rock me yeah
So I surrender, to every word you whisper
Every door you enter, I will let you in
"What's My Name," Loud (2010)
SHOP: Marabou Handcuffs, $24
Bad Gal Lesson: Don't Be Shy
Oh come put my love against your kiss (Oh na na na)
La la la, just like this
Na na, don't be shy
Baby all I need
Oh, do it on me
Like you aim to please
Show me how much you mean it
By the way you please me baby
"Watch 'N Learn," Talk That Talk (2011)
SHOP: Mesh And Chiffon Garter, $18
Bad Gal Lesson: It Feels Good Being Bad
Feels so good being bad
There's no way I'm turning back
Now the pain is for pleasure
'Cause nothing can measure
Love is great, love is fine
Out the box, out of line
The affliction of the feeling leaves me wanting more
"S&M," Loud (2010)
SHOP: Kitty Whip, $24
Bad Gal Lesson: Let Your Mind Go There
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
I hope you know I'm for the takin'
You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)
Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest
'Cause you done beat it like the '68 Jets
"Wild Thoughts," Grateful by DJ Khaled (2017)
SHOP: Padded Eye Mask, $20
