Chris Pratt "Smitten" by Katherine Schwarzenegger: Inside Their Budding Romance

Chris Pratt is "super happy" about how his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger is going so far.

Last week, photos surfaced of the 39-year-old Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor hanging out with the 28-year-old author, who is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chris and Katherine were spotted sharing a laugh while on a picnic together near Santa Barbara, Calif.

After the pictures appeared online, rumors about the duo's relationship status started flying. So what's really going on between these two?

"It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so," a source tells E! News.