2 Fancy Fresh Ways to Wear Yellow for Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Summer and sunshine go hand-in-hand, so the fact that yellow is the colour of the season comes as no shock.

Let's not forget that this time of year you're also sporting a gorgeous golden glow (thank goodness), and that right there makes any sunny outfit look even better.

But don't limit yourself to just one shade. When it comes to yellow, there are plenty of hues to choose from. From a flirty floral maxi dress to a zingy pantsuit, we've got two fire outfits that will have you looking fresh, regardless of where you're off to! 

ESC: PrettyLittleThing

Grettel Cortes Photography

Summer is dress season, so it makes sense that you'd gravitate towards a flowy floral maxi dress. This one comes in a deep mustard shade, which makes it a perfect day-to-night transition piece. Since the long gown is drama enough, keep your accessories to a minimum. A layered gold chain necklace and strappy heels in the same colour are outfit gold—no pun intended.

BUY IT: MUSTARD FLORAL FRILL DETAIL EXTREME SPLIT PLUNGE MAXI DRESS, £30; GOLD RENAISSANCE TRIPLE LAYERED COIN PENDANT NECKLACE, £8; GOLD SINGLE STRAP STILETTO SANDALS, £28

ESC: PrettyLittleThing

Grettel Cortes Photography

Going for a more sophisticated or business-like vibe? Try this zesty lemon-coloured double-breasted pant suit. The colour is playful, which is the perfect contrast to the tailored look. To keep it simple, add a hint of glam with a delicate gold chain drop choker and coordinating rose gold heels. Weekend bridal brunch (or other equally as festive occasion), here you come! 

BUY IT: LEMON DOUBLE BREASTED BLAZER, £15; LEMON STRAIGHT LEG TROUSER, £18; ROSE GOLD CLEAR STRAP ANKLE TIE HEELS, £30; TAGAN GOLD CHAIN DROP CHOKER, £5

So, who do we need to talk to so it'll be summer all year?

