2 Fancy Fresh Ways to Wear Yellow for Summer

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 2:19 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Summer and sunshine go hand-in-hand, so the fact that yellow is the colour of the season comes as no shock.
Let's not forget that this time of year you're also sporting a gorgeous golden glow (thank goodness), and that right there makes any sunny outfit look even better.
But don't limit yourself to just one shade. When it comes to yellow, there are plenty of hues to choose from. From a flirty floral maxi dress to a zingy pantsuit, we've got two fire outfits that will have you looking fresh, regardless of where you're off to!
Grettel Cortes Photography
Summer is dress season, so it makes sense that you'd gravitate towards a flowy floral maxi dress. This one comes in a deep mustard shade, which makes it a perfect day-to-night transition piece. Since the long gown is drama enough, keep your accessories to a minimum. A layered gold chain necklace and strappy heels in the same colour are outfit gold—no pun intended.
BUY IT: MUSTARD FLORAL FRILL DETAIL EXTREME SPLIT PLUNGE MAXI DRESS, £30; GOLD RENAISSANCE TRIPLE LAYERED COIN PENDANT NECKLACE, £8; GOLD SINGLE STRAP STILETTO SANDALS, £28
Grettel Cortes Photography
Going for a more sophisticated or business-like vibe? Try this zesty lemon-coloured double-breasted pant suit. The colour is playful, which is the perfect contrast to the tailored look. To keep it simple, add a hint of glam with a delicate gold chain drop choker and coordinating rose gold heels. Weekend bridal brunch (or other equally as festive occasion), here you come!
BUY IT: LEMON DOUBLE BREASTED BLAZER, £15; LEMON STRAIGHT LEG TROUSER, £18; ROSE GOLD CLEAR STRAP ANKLE TIE HEELS, £30; TAGAN GOLD CHAIN DROP CHOKER, £5
So, who do we need to talk to so it'll be summer all year?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?