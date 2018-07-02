2 Fancy Fresh Ways to Wear Yellow for Summer

Summer and sunshine go hand-in-hand, so the fact that yellow is the colour of the season comes as no shock.

Let's not forget that this time of year you're also sporting a gorgeous golden glow (thank goodness), and that right there makes any sunny outfit look even better.

But don't limit yourself to just one shade. When it comes to yellow, there are plenty of hues to choose from. From a flirty floral maxi dress to a zingy pantsuit, we've got two fire outfits that will have you looking fresh, regardless of where you're off to!