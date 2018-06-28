Christina El Moussa Could See Herself Marrying Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa has a lot to love this summer season.

In addition to peacefully working with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flip, the HGTV star just announced her own show titled Christina on the Coast.

And yes, she's also in love with her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

"Ant has been so supportive. He's very grounded. As he entered my world, there's so many false stories spinning out there and he's never said one word to me about any of it," Christina shared with E! News. "He always just says, 'You're an amazing person. You're an amazing mom. You're an amazing girlfriend.' He's so positive with me that he's just really lifted me up in so many ways."

She added, "I could definitely see myself getting married to Ant in the future and I know the kids would be very happy about that."