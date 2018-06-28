Queer Eye's Fab 5 Performing Friendship Exercises Will Bring You to Tears

Get your tissues ready!

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye series recently opened up about their friendship in a number of exercises for Glamour magazine, and the video will definitely bring you to tears. The video starts with Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France talking about their relationships with each other.

"My relationship with Jonathan, I think he definitely brings out the little boy in me. I never had a brother, and with Jonathan I get to really just be like a free kid," Antoni shared about his co-star and pal. "He's become like a best friend."