EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Tells Hubby Jay Cutler She's Putting Her Career First on Very Cavallari: "This Is My Football"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari is done sacrificing her career for football.

In this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin chats with husband and former NFL star Jay Cutlerabout taking her career to the next level.

"Why are you so dressed up?" Jay asks his wife. "To work," Kristin replies with a chuckle.

"But honestly, what do you do all day?" the reality star sarcastically asks Jay. "I like to keep myself pretty free, so if something does pop up, bounce right into it," the newly retired football player responds.

With Kristin heading full steam into the work force, she wants to make sure Jay's ready to take a backseat to her business ventures.

Watch

Kristin Cavallari Explains Why Kids Aren't on Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 101

E!

"So you think that you're 100 percent done with football?" Kristin presses. "I mean, I can't say 100," Jay says. "When will you know if you're 100 percent?" Kristin inquires. "September," Jay jokes. "Yeah, like the first football game," Kristin snaps back.

Whether he's done or not, Kristin makes it clear to her husband that it's her turn to get on the field.

"You have to realize how many sacrifices I have had to make over eight football seasons that we've been together," Kristin insists. "So now, you need to support what I have going on. This is my football, this is my turn."

See Kristin lay down the law in the clip above.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Football , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Explains A Whole Lot

Christina Aguilera, Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton Do Date Night at Christina Aguilera Concert

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 803

Will Nattie Neidhart Let an "Epic Wardrobe Malfunction" Derail Her WWE Storyline With Ronda Rousey?

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom's Manager Shuts Down Kidnapping Rumors

Robin Williams, 2013

See Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Never-Before-Seen Clip

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

5 Things Kate Hudson's Baby Rani Rose Fujikawa-Hudson Can Look Forward to Thanks to Her Big Family

"The Conners" Finally Speak Out About Roseanne

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.