The History of Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney's Brad Pitt-Defying Friendship

Clooney and Steven Soderbergh's Section Eight Productions was behind Aniston's 2005 rom-com Rumor Has It... and in 2006, when Aniston attended the Oscars for the first time (not in relation to that movie), she and Clooney had an affectionate reunion on the red carpet.

The actors also continued to acquire mutual friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, John Krasinski and Howard Stern, and it didn't hurt that Clooney got along well with Justin Theroux once he became a fixture in Aniston's life. She and Theroux did some traveling with George and then-girlfriend Stacy Keibler in 2012, not letting the inevitable headlines about Clooney's enduring friendship with Pitt (whom he'd just been having drinks with the night before) deterring them from sharing a private jet on their way out of Switzerland.

Back in 2011, however, before Aniston and Theroux had taken their already rumored relationship public, it was suggested to Jen during an interview with the U.K. magazine Red that she and Clooney—once married but by then one of the most famous bachelors in the world—should join forces.

"That would definitely shut up the world!" she agreed with a laugh. "I could call up George, say, 'Hon, let's just get hitched and have kids.'...I should take George to lunch and we can figure out how to put an end to all this..." she motioned to indicate speculation and mass interest in their lives. "Ha! Well...no," she concluded.