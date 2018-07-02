PrettyLittleThing's Guide to What to Wear for Nine Different Occasions

Summer's beautiful weather asks us to be at so many different places. You already know this calls for cute outfits and photo-ops. We want to help you become a fashion icon with some fire looks inspired by PrettyLittleThing.
Whether it's a casual look going out to brunch or a night out at the club, they have the perfect outfit for literally any occasion. From bright neons to basic whites, stop the show with your stunning look.
All you need is PrettyLittleThing. They've got your faves!
Stopping Traffic on the Way to the Airport
Arrive to the airport looking cute and comfy in the White Sleeveless Bodysuit and Branded Black Joggers.
Brunch with Besties
You already know that brunch with your besties means fire Instagram posts. This Yellow Lace Bodysuit is so Insta-friendly.
Boss Babe
A boss woman knows how to dress. Style the PLT White Slogan Oversized T-Shirt with a sophisticated blazer to elevate your look.
Flirty First Date
Nothing says flirty like this low-cut Petite Lilac Blazer. Pair it with the matching Petite Lilac Woven Wide Trousers.
Casually Cute in the City
Stroll the streets of the city in the cute Taupe Ruched Wrap Mini Skirt.
Girls Night In
Celebrate with your fave girls in the Champagne Long PJ Set.
So Comfortably Cute
Lounge around your home in the White Rib Deep V Raw Edge Crop Top.
Strut like You Mean It
This Multi Sequin High Neck Bodycon Dress is sure to be a showstopper.