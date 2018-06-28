Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Romantic Vacation to Italy

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are the latest celebs to vacation in Italy this summer.

The 45-year-old star and 39-year-old Good Charlotte musician were recently photographed in Florence with The Goldbergs show and It reboot movie producer David Katzenberg and his wife Stellina. The latter couple, who are currently celebrating their second wedding anniversary, traveled with their 1-year-old daughter Mattea.

The group strolled through the grounds of the Four Seasons hotel, where the Katzenbergs had wed, and took photos of themselves in the garden, an eyewitness told E! News. The person said Diaz and Madden looked "very much in love."

"They walked around with their arms around each other always laughing and talking sweetly to one another," the eyewitness said. "They are crazy about each other and it shows."

Diaz and Madden dressed casually. She wore a blue sweater over a white T-shirt and black printed pants. Madden dressed all in black.