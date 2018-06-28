The Definitive Explanation of How Roseanne Became The Conners

It was clear that it was in everyone's best interests to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form. The only hitch? The small matter of what Barr stood to gain if the show lived on even in her absence. The network was on board with the vision forward presented to them by the show's creative team, but only as long as it could be guaranteed that Barr wouldn't have any financial interest. After all, what would be the point of removing her as form of protest if she still stood to make millions on the back end anyway?

With executive producer Tom Werner, he of the iconic Carsey-Werner production house responsible for classic shows like the original Roseanne, The Cosby Show, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and That '70s Show, determined to revive the show, he took on the surely complicated task of negotiating with Barr to come to terms that would satisfy everyone. After weeks of back and forth, an agreement was reached that allowed for Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff, of which Barr agreed to have no involvement whatsoever, be it financial or creative. In return, Barr would be permitted to retain all rights to her Roseanne Conner character, any future spinoffs beyond The Conners, and any future reboots of the original, according to The Hollywood Reporter.