Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Stormi's "Epic" First Birthday Party

Instagram
Stormi Webster will only turn five months old this weekend, but Kylie Jenner is already think about her baby girl's birthday in February.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, so she still has seven months to go before Stormi turns one. But that's not stopping Kylie from brainstorming ideas for her daughter's major milestone.
While on her way to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday on Wednesday, Kylie shared some party details with her fans on Snapchat. "Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," Kylie said in one video.
"That means we're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, OK?" Kylie continued, adding that she was going to do "super magical unicorn theme" but North West and Penelope Disick beat her to it. "So I have to think of something else."
Kylie recently returned from a family trip to France with Stormi and Travis, where the 27-year-old rapper performed at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. A week prior to the trip, Kylie decided to delete all photos of baby Stormi's face on Instagram.
When one social media user noted that Kylie "cut her baby out" of a photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder replied, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."
Kylie did share a glimpse of her baby girl on social media Thursday though. The E! star posted a video to Snapchat while spending time with her daughter.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE