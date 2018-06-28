Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Practice a Dance Routine in Adorable New Video

Could Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson already be rehearsing for their first dance?

Details on the newly engaged couple's wedding plans remain scarce, but when Pete and Ariana do decide to tie the knot, they'll be able to wow their wedding guests with the some pretty sweet moves.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress took to Instagram on Thursday with a video of the lovebirds showing off their swing dancing skills. Wearing a denim mini-skirt and crop top, Ariana breaks it down with a few pals before recruiting the Saturday Night Live star to twirl her around. When Grande takes a tumble and lands safely in her beau's arms he looks at the camera and says, "Wow, that could've went very bad!"