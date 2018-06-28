Not Your Typical Summer Shorts, as Seen on Gigi and Bella Hadid

Swamp legs are a thing! 

It's hot. You're riding on the subway, bus or even a car with leather seats. All the sudden sweat begins tricking down your stems. More ventilation is a must. While your typical denim cutoffs and skirts will be major wardrobe players this season, you may want to rotate in a few game-changers—the unexpected shorts celebs like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are already wearing. 

Don't worry—these looks aren't too drastic from what you're already wearing. With a few design tweaks and styling tips, these shorts (which are typically relegated to the gym or couch) can take you to the beach, backyard BBQ and beyond. 

The trick is pairing these essentials with more structured, refined pieces. 

To see the summer shorts you're going to want to live in all summer, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Bella Hadid, Shorts

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Leave it to the It Girl and model to make what essentially looks like running shorts fabulous enough for a Louis Vuitton runway show. Of course, the model was wearing a Virgil Abloh creation, but she dressed up the look with a leather belt bag and red heels. 

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

DKNY

SHOP: Sport Shadow-Waistband Running Shorts, Was $39; Now $19.50

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Mother

SHOP: The Triple Running Mate Shorts, $128

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

H&M

SHOP: Running Shorts, Was $19.99; Now $12.99

ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa, Shorts

Splash News

Dua Lipa

A close cousin to the running short, the drawstring short is just as casual and perfect for a night on the couch. However, if you want to take the bottoms from indoors to out, simply follow in the "One Kiss" singer's footsteps and pair yours with a collared crop top. Extra points for some statement boots!

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Forever 21

SHOP: Cuffed Drawstring Shorts; Was $12.90; Now $11.61

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

The Upside

SHOP: Drawstring Shorts, $98

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Loup Charmant

SHOP: Drawstring Cotton Shorts, Was $175; Now $105

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, Shorts

Splash News

Kourtney Kardahian

There's no short more divisive than the cycling iteration. Hey, if it worked for Princess Diana, why not, right? To modernize the look, pair the bodycon bottoms with a structured oversize top, like Kourt. 

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Kohl's

SHOP: Women's Marika Ellie Performance Bike Shorts, $54

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Pacsun

LA Hearts Mesh Bike Shorts, Was $19.99; Now $8.99

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Only Hearts

SHOP: Second Skins Bike Shorts, $43

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Shorts

Splash News

Gigi Hadid

In the summer, it's denim cutoffs for days. However, this season's variations are seeing more of a deconstructed look, with pockets peeking out under hemlines. 

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Old Navy

SHOP: Boyfriend Distressed Denim Cutoffs for Women, Was $29.99; Now $27

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Pistola

SHOP: Winston High-Rise Cutoff Denim Shorts in Fast Lane, Was $88; Now $59

ESC: Celeb Summer Shorts

Slink Jeans

SHOP: Exposed Pockets Cutoff Denim Shorts, $59

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid , Kourtney Kardashian , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
