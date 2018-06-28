Watch Out! Lady Gaga's Blazer Dress Can Stop Traffic

Splash News
by Delaney George | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 12:05 PM
Who better than a pop princess to pull off this pop of color?
Everything came to a standstill when Lady Gaga decided to sport a look loud enough to stop traffic. But no worries, we're giving you the green light to try it out. The "Born This Way" singer was spotted in an oversize House of Holland neon-orange blazer, black strap-up Giuseppe Zanotti boots, a Gabriella Hearst bag and fishnets to tie it all together. Like the Grammy-winning singer, each piece was a showstopper. The orange burst of color, in fact, is a surefire way to add some summer shine to your wardrobe.
Instead of your typical pantsuit or traditional business jacket, Gaga ditched the pants, letting the colorfully chic blazer loosely hang. The fashion icon's simple choker, black tank and extreme cat-eye shades put the statement piece front and center stage. This wardrobe combo was definitely directing all traffic Gaga's way, and we are so here for it. If you're trying this look, you'll definitely turn any sidewalk into your personal runway.
Love the look? Throw away the pants and add some color into your summer wardrobe. Shop the look below at any price point!
SHOP: Bright Green Puff Sleeve Button Up Blazer Dress, Was $60, Now $42
SHOP: Box-Pleated Blazer Dress, $37.90
SHOP: Dylnn Orange Plunge Structured Blazer Dress, $56
SHOP: Brave Dress, Was $188, Now $132
SHOP: Get It Girl Blazer Red Dress, $105
SHOP: Kaia Blazer Dress, $189
SHOP: Double Breasted Denim Shirt-Dress, Was $395, Now $237
SHOP: Blazer Mini Dress, Was $1745, Now $872
SHOP: Over-sized Shawl-lapel Silk Gazaar Blazer, Was $695, Now $347
