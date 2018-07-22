Hooray, It's National Parents' Day! Which Celeb Parents Do You Wish Were Yours?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 3:00 AM

It's National Parents' Day today, so why not trade in your folks for some famous ones?

OK, that's a bit dramatic, but it is fun to imagine celebrity parents as your own mom and dad. While we know you love your own parental unit, you probably celebrated them on Mother's Day or Father's Day this year, so perhaps Parents' Day is for your other parents AKA your dream celeb parents.

Technically, it would be great to celebrate your mom and dad again, but once you're done doing a family dinner (or relaxing by the pool with your parental unit) you should refocus your energy on which celebrity parents you not-so-secretly wish were yours.

It doesn't mean you don't love the parents you actually have, but let's be honest there are a few celeb couples—we're looking at you David and Victoria Beckham—who make parenting look fun. We're sure they discipline their children too, but being a famous kid would have its perks.

Vote for the ultimate Hollywood duo that you'd want as your parents (if you could actually choose) below.

Don't forget to show your mom and dad a little love today too...it is parents'day after all!

Photos

Celebrity Parents With Twins

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, The Beckham Family, Parents Day

Instagram

David & Victoria Beckham

For starters who wouldn't want their parents to be English? Secondly, the former soccer star and Spice Girls alum are all about their kids. They go on fun trips, spend a ton of time together and support them no matter what their dream. It's awesome.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Parents Day

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a total power couple. When they aren't making everyone in the room laugh, Teigen is cooking delicious food and Legend is belting out amazing tunes. Wouldn't that be such a fun house to grow up in?

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Parents Day

Instagram

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn

Let's be honest, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are actual parent goals. They are the couple that Hollywood's newest parents wish they could be. Their free-spirit attitudes, loving relationship and close friendships with their kids make us eternally jealous we aren't in this family.

Article continues below

Pink, Carey Hart, Kids, Parents Day

Instagram

Pink & Carey Hart

Cue the fun parents! The "What About Us?" singer and her husband are the coolest duo around. When they aren't promoting being true to one's self they are taking their kids on tour and to motocross events and they're just so freaking awesome. 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Parents Day

Instagram

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

This duo might only have one child so far, but it's clear that parenting is their thing. They go all-in on Halloween costumes, travel together when the "Man of the Woods" singer is on tour, and The Sinner actress even opened a kid-friendly restaurant in L.A. so yes, we want them to raise us.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Parents Day

Instagram

Beyoncé & Jay Z

As music royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z would be an obvious choice as parents. The fact that they are so successful and manage to keep their kids with them as much as possible proves that they just work as a family and we're big fans of these two.

Article continues below

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Kids, Parents Day

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

You'd think that having twins would be a lot to handle, but Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka make it look easy. They are all about expressing yourself no matter what that means and they promote creativity in their household nonstop. It's basically a giant party with these dads!

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Amal & George Clooney

The star power that these two possess is reason enough to want them as our mom and dad. Not only are these two beyond successful, but their love is so pure. Plus, their ability to keep their kids' lives private is a major bonus in our minds. 

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids, Patriots, Parents Day

Instagram

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

Who wouldn't want a supermodel mom and a NFL quarterback dad? Think about it, with these two as your parents you'd be able to travel the world, learn another language (Gisele is Brazilian) and see any big sporting event from the good seats for life!

Article continues below

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Kids, Parents Day

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

While we love Kelly Ripa as a talk show host and Mark Consuelos is killing it on Riverdale it's their love that makes us want to join their family. They've been together for 22 years and they are still madly in love. That's a huge bonus in any household.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Parents Day

Instagram

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith keep it real no matter what the subject and that's why we'd join their family right now. Plus, they have really great bonds with all of their children, which we are major fans of.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

What do you get when you combine two actors, who are fashionable and hilariously honest? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, duh! These two always poke fun at one another and couldn't be happier with their two daughters. Now all we need to know is if they'd adopt us as their third child?!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Instagram

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West

The Kardashian family is one of the most famous groups in all of Hollywood. Take that status and pair it with Kanye West's musical clout and you get a super family. The craziest part is that their children are living semi-normal lives, getting the perks of fame (the clothes and vacation destinations) and are surrounded by love. It's amazing.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Parents Day

Instagram

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker

While we're not sure we would like growing up on a reality TV show we do like the idea of having a mom who can sing and dad who plays football. Talk about a powerful family!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Parents Day

Instagram

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are the rocker/high-fashion couple we can't help but love. They are edgy, funky and so unique and yet we feel like we'd fit into their lives perfectly because they enjoy the little things. 

Article continues below

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Parents Day

Instagram

Chip & Joanna Gaines

These two might actually be the best famous parents around. They have shown their kids how to live off the land, be creative and at the same time let them enjoy being a kiddo. We're totally in awe of this family and the fact that they have so many business the kids can hang out at...like the bakery.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William & Kate Middleton

We know that being royal isn't always easy, but being the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sounds wonderful. Just look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis...their lives look ah-mazing. Fun kid activities mixed with royal perks would be our dream come true.

Celebrity Parents You Wish Were Yours
Which celebrity parents do you wish were yours?
13.5%
8.1%
17.0%
2.9%
3.5%
3.2%
3.5%
2.3%
1.4%
2.9%
3.2%
10.4%
0.9%
1.2%
2.0%
8.4%
15.9%

