The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 Trailer Has an Instantly Iconic LeeAnne Locken Moment

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 11:56 AM

LeeAnne Locken, a gift that keeps on giving, is back for The Real Housewives of Dallas season three. And, this should come as no surprise, she's serving the drama up real good.

LeeAnne, who returns alongside everyone from season two: Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott, wastes no time giving viewers the best moment in the season three trailer (above).

"I'm exhausted! My weave is exhausted; the panty-liner on my underwear is exhausted," LeeAnne says to an unseen person.

Bless her.

But that's not the only dramatic moment. No, the ladies from the Lone Star state are serving.

This season, LeeAnne is determined to change her impulsive ways with the help of mediation…but as you can see in the trailer, it doesn't seem to be helping. There's so much aggressive poking and it looks like she's thisclose to coming to blows with D'Andra! Meanwhile, LeeAnne and her fiancé Rich have yet to set a wedding date, causing the ladies to question whether a walk down the aisle will even happen. Stephanie forms an unlikely friendship with LeeAnne when it's revealed they both suffer from depression.

Also this season, Brandi adopts a baby boy, Cary returns to work, D'Andra and her mother continue their power struggle over the family business and Kameron worries about her social status when D'Andra and Brandi form a friendship.

All this goes down when The Real Housewives of Dallas returns Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Get caught up with The Real Housewives of Dallas: How They Got Here on Wednesday, July 18 at 10 p.m., also on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

