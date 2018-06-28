Angelina Jolie Channels Meghan Markle's Style at Royal Event

Angelina Jolie may have been inspired by Meghan Markle's style when she attended a royal service in London.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked regal in a cowl bateau neck, knee-length eggshell Ralph & Russo couture dress and a matching fascinator, gloves and pumps at the Service of Commemoration and Dedication, marking the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday.

Angelina wore her hair styled in a chignon, a look Meghan sported last month at her and Prince Harry's first event as a married couple.

The actress' dress choice, which bared her shoulders, also brought to mind the bateau neck Givenchy wedding gown Meghan wore to her and Harry's royal wedding.

In addition, both Angelina and Meghan are big fans of Ralph & Russo. The Duchess of Sussex had worn a gown by the brand for her engagement photo shoot with Harry.