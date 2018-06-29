Sexual Abuse Claims, a Secret Romance and Her Private Heartache: Inside the Life, Death and Continuing Legacy of Whitney Houston

Since her heartbreaking, premature death in 2012, Whitney Houston's life has been examined from every angle.

In those first days after she was discovered face down in a hotel bathroom on Feb. 11, 2012, countless obituaries were written, reflecting on the legacy of the 48-year-old musical icon, her brilliant, unmatched voice and the enumerable hardships she faced.

Then came the postmortem discoveries: Former husband Bobby Brown claimed in an interview "both of us cheated on each other," and said in his 2016 memoir, Every Little Step, that they had tasked a nanny to care for daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in another wing of the house while they got high. Rumors surfaced about Whitney's too-close relationship with friend and assistant-turned-creative director Robyn Crawford and the 2017 documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me alleged a bodyguard was fired after filing a detailed report of the singer's drug use.

And, of course, there was a new rush of articles in 2015 when, in an eerie twist, Whitney's only child, then-21-year-old Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in much the same state as her mom, passing away six months later without ever regaining consciousness.

So one might think there's simply nothing more to say about one of the greatest pop stars that ever lived.