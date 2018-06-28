Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Attend Portia de Rossi's Launch Party

While at the launch party, Portia opened up about past divorce rumors and how she handles all of the speculation surrounding her relationship with Ellen.

"The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed," she told Us Weekly. "I'm not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, 'Oh, now we're finally accepted.' We get the same s--t as every celebrity couple."

She went on to add, "I thought, 'Wow, this is great that I'm pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever.' That means there is an acceptance for this."