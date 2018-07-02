LOL! Jay Cutler Teases ''Gameless'' Kristin Cavallari and BFF Kelly for ''Stalking'' Men on Instagram on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari "created the game" when it comes to dating!

So it only makes sense that she helps her best friend Kelly navigate the "whole dating world" in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari. If only husband Jay Cutler was more helpful in this endeavor!

"It's kind of like living vicariously through her," the mother of three notes in a confessional. "Jay and I don't have that like, 'OMG he just texted me! I have little butterflies in my stomach!'"

"I would take my relationship now over any of that, but it's just fun for me to relive those new and exciting feelings through Kelly," Kristin further adds.

Specifically, The Hills alum wisely advises Kelly about what to say while slipping into the Instagram DM of a Canadian suitor. However, while struggling with writer's block, the besties turn to the NFL quarterback for advice.

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 101

E!

"He's gonna roll his eyes so hard," a giddy Kelly quips to Kristin.

And you know what? Kelly isn't wrong!

"You guys met him one time and you're stalking him on social media," Jay jokes after learning the situation.

Nonetheless, after Kelly's beau responds quickly to her message, Jay gets invested and advises her to chill a bit. "Give it an hour," Cutler states to his wife and friend. When the girls don't heed his advice, he accuses them of being "gameless."

Clearly over Jay's criticism, Kristin reminds her man that she "created the game!"

Watch the moment play out in the clip above!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With So Much Sweetness

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Daughter With Danny Fujikawa

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat's Dinner Date

Lilo & Stitch

Disney's Lilo & Stitch Is Getting a Live-Action Remake

Mischa Barton

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Is Joining The Hills Reboot

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Opens Up About Life as a Working Mom With Three Kids

Why Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Are BFF Goals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.