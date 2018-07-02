LOL! Jay Cutler Teases ''Gameless'' Kristin Cavallari and BFF Kelly for ''Stalking'' Men on Instagram on Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari "created the game" when it comes to dating!

So it only makes sense that she helps her best friend Kelly navigate the "whole dating world" in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari. If only husband Jay Cutler was more helpful in this endeavor!

"It's kind of like living vicariously through her," the mother of three notes in a confessional. "Jay and I don't have that like, 'OMG he just texted me! I have little butterflies in my stomach!'"

"I would take my relationship now over any of that, but it's just fun for me to relive those new and exciting feelings through Kelly," Kristin further adds.

Specifically, The Hills alum wisely advises Kelly about what to say while slipping into the Instagram DM of a Canadian suitor. However, while struggling with writer's block, the besties turn to the NFL quarterback for advice.