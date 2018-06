Fox Reveals 2018 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Find Out When 9-1-1, Last Man Standing and More Return

Make sure to clear those DVRS: Fox has set its 2018 fall premiere dates and fans of 9-1-1 should take note.

The hit drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt has a two-night premiere. The first episode airs immediately after NFL on Fox's doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 23. The second part airs in 9-1-1's regular timeslot on Monday, Sept. 24 after the season two premiere of The Resident.

The merry mutants on The Gifted return on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Seann William Scott makes his Lethal Weapon debut on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

See the full schedule below.