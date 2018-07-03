Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team Already Has Tension on Very Cavallari: ''I Just Kind of Want Her to Stay in Her Lane''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari may be the face of Uncommon James, but she doesn't run the lifestyle brand alone!

In fact, in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin's worker bees are put front and center as they prepare for the launch of the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville. Since some of the girls have been working for The Hills alum longer than others, a power struggle is present and very palpable!

Store manager Brittainy may be a newer hire, but she's tasked with overseeing the operations of everything to do with Uncommon James.

"I'm Brittainy and Kristin hired me for the flagship store to be a manager and to run the brand," she relays in a confessional. "I think she brought me on because I work hard and I'm really good at laying down the hammer."

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Very Cavallari

E!

However, as a Philadelphia native, Brittainy is still getting used to the "Southern Belles" of Nashville "that smile in your face and say, 'Bless your heart!'"

Speaking of Southern Belles, social media director Shannon is struggling to "really perform," and yet has no interest in being micro-managed by Brittainy.

"Brittainy started working for Uncommon James three months ago, but she runs the store," Shannon confesses to the Very Cavallari cameras. "I just kind of want her to stay in her lane with her thing and I'll stay in my lane with my thing. And then we'll just cohesively drive down the Uncommon James road to success."

For Kristin's sake, we hope Brittainy and Shannon can learn how to get along!

Get to know the Uncommon James employees by watching the clip above.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

Shopping: Fall Boots Under $50

10 Incredibly Affordable Fall Boots Under $50

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Shares an Unexpected Denim Piece That Looks Good on Every Woman

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Leather Skirt and $100 Top Are the Fall Staples Every Boss Needs

ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

PLT Beauty

PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped Their Own Beauty Range and We Want It All

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Steps Out in Céline for Hospital Tour in Africa

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.