Inside Khloe Kardashian's 34th Birthday Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 8:45 AM
Family, friends and poolside fun—sounds like the perfect combination for celebrating Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday.
The reality star and new mama marked her special occasion on Wednesday with a dinner party for a group of familiar guests. Attendees included her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Kenner and Kylie Jenneras well mom Kris Jenner, twin BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq and beau Tristan Thompson.
The soirée appeared to be a sweet, low-key gathering as the group mingled by the pool, hung out by the fire pit and dined on BBQ at a table beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and candles. Inside the house, loved ones showered the birthday girl with bouquets, donuts and pink balloons cascading down her staircase.
There was also no shortage of sisterly love as Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie danced together and posed for photos in their casual gear.
When it was time for a toast, Kylie did the honors. "I've known you since I was born. You're my sister and I truly give you all the credit for who I am," she said before raising a glass to her big sister.
Soon, it was time for the birthday girl to blow out her candles. Tristan presented her with a cake decorated with a berry border as her guests serenaded her with the traditional "Happy Birthday."
Khloe also got to open her gifts, including one from Kim and niece North West—a Balenciaga money print purse in honor of her nickname, Khlomoney. Ever the doting aunt, the star asked the youngster to help her open the box, which was decorated with Kimoji wrapping paper.
Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson
Earlier in the day, the star squeezed in cuddle time with her newborn, True Thompson, before the event kicked off. This birthday marks her first one since becoming a mom in April.
While at the party, Kim even got Tristan to unblock her on Instagram since his cheating scandal.
The party topped off with matriarch Kris riding a pool float.
Needless to say, it appeared to be quite the fun night.
Happy Birthday, Khloe!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?