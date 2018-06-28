Inside Khloe Kardashian's 34th Birthday Party

Instagram
Family, friends and poolside fun—sounds like the perfect combination for celebrating Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday.
The reality star and new mama marked her special occasion on Wednesday with a dinner party for a group of familiar guests. Attendees included her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Kenner and Kylie Jenneras well mom Kris Jenner, twin BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq and beau Tristan Thompson.
The soirée appeared to be a sweet, low-key gathering as the group mingled by the pool, hung out by the fire pit and dined on BBQ at a table beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and candles. Inside the house, loved ones showered the birthday girl with bouquets, donuts and pink balloons cascading down her staircase.
There was also no shortage of sisterly love as Khloe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie danced together and posed for photos in their casual gear.
When it was time for a toast, Kylie did the honors. "I've known you since I was born. You're my sister and I truly give you all the credit for who I am," she said before raising a glass to her big sister.
Soon, it was time for the birthday girl to blow out her candles. Tristan presented her with a cake decorated with a berry border as her guests serenaded her with the traditional "Happy Birthday."
Khloe also got to open her gift from Kim and niece North West, which was a Balenciaga money print purse in honor of her nickname, Khlomoney. Ever the doting aunt, the star asked the youngster to help her open the box, which was decorated with Kimoji wrapping paper.
Earlier in the day, the star squeezed in cuddle time with her newborn, True Thompson, before the event kicked off. This birthday marks her first one since becoming a mom in April.
"Khloe just wanted something small at home where everyone could be in comfy sweats and hang out. It was exactly what she wanted," a source told E! News. "It was good for everyone to spend time together in a relaxed and casual environment."
"They all want Khloe to be happy and they respect her. They are not going to start a war with her about Tristan," the source added. "Khloe was well aware of how her family felt about what happened and that they were all concerned and wanted to protect her. But, she made up her mind and they really had no choice but to accept it. They all want to have a relationship with Khloe and True and Tristan is part of that package. They are all moving on and going forward. If Khloe is happy then they are happy for her."
The party topped off with matriarch Kris riding a pool float with Kylie trying to hop on the back.
Needless to say, it appeared to be quite the fun night.
Happy Birthday, Khloe!