Who Needs the Outdoors? These Are the 10 TV Shows You Need to Catch Up on This Summer

by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 8:00 AM
It's summertime! The weather is perfect and the beach is calling your name…or if you're like us, you're sitting at home in your air conditioning watching TV. But what are you watching? Summer is the perfect time to catch up on the shows you either missed or fell behind on during the regular TV season.
Unsure of which TV shows to dip your toe into while avoiding UV rays? We've got you covered. Sit back, read our guide and start binging.
Note: We selected shows that have at most two seasons so you won't have a problem catching up. These are easy and satisfying watches. The only problem you may run into is the need for more episodes ASAP. Sorry about that.
Star Trek: Discovery
Length: One season.
Where to watch: CBS All Access.
Why you should watch: If you're a seasoned Trekkie or a newbie to the franchise, Star Trek: Discovery has something for everyone. The graphics are out of this world (pun!), the stories are relatable to what's happening in the world today and there are plenty of fierce females—Sonequa Martin-Green, Mary Chieffo, Mary Wiseman, Michelle Yeoh—to cheer on.
CBS
The Good Fight
Length: Two seasons.
Where to watch: CBS All Access.
Why you should watch: The Good Fight season one was fine. The Good Fight season two was fire. Christine Baranski and Co. upped their game for a second season and leaned into the drama, the funny and politics in ways we didn't think were possible. This is the stuff of TV legends.
Queer Eye
Length: Two seasons.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Why you should watch: For starters, don't you want to see what all the fuss is about? Queer Eye is heartwarming and hilarious. It's easily digestible in a day (the two seasons are eight episodes each) and is guaranteed to make any gloomy Gus smile.
NBC
The Good Place
Length: Two seasons.
Where to watch: The NBC app, Netflix.
Why you should watch: The Good Place is one of the smartest and funniest shows on TV. Need we say more? Fine, how about the cast, with Ted Danson and Kristen Bell leading the charge, is aces. Come for the jokes, stay for the ethics and twists.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Length: One season.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime.
Why you should watch: There's a reason Rachel Brosnahan and the show itself received Golden Globes and are getting Emmys buzz—it's that good. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period comedy, but so relevant today. It's everything you love from Amy Sherman-Palladino with a killer cast. Brosnahan's Midge Maisel is an instant classic TV hero.
NBC
Timeless
Length: Two seasons.
Where to watch: Hulu, the NBC app.
Why you should watch: Yes, it has been canceled, but the more people who watch and talk about it the higher the chances of getting that wrap up TV movie! It's also totally worth the binge even with the cliffhangers, especially if you like time travel and learning about some of the lesser-known parts of history.
Santa Clarita Diet
Length: Two seasons.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Why you should watch: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play one of TV's most strangely functional and loving couples all while Drew also happens to eat bad people…because she's a zombie. It's an insane concept that also makes for a really delightful—and also very gross—show.
Netflix
Nailed It
Length: One season (season two arrives June 29).
Where to watch: Netflix
Why you should watch: Nailed It is not your typical jealousy-inducing food competition show, which is precisely why it is perfect. It's a beautiful mess hosted by lovable comedian Nicole Byer. Cakes are often raw in the middle, judges leave during tapings to pick up their kids, contestants use salt instead of sugar sometimes, and the icing on top of that raw cake batter is the suspenseful reveal of the creations at the end. You'll never laugh so hard at the image of Donald Trump made out of frosting and noodles.
The Good Doctor
Length: One season.
Where to watch: Hulu.
Why you should watch: There's a reason this show was one of the top shows on TV this season. It's warm, comforting, and features some incredibly good performances, especially by Freddie Highmore. If you like medical dramas, it's a binge you won't regret.
Killing Eve
Length: One season.
Where to watch: BBC America (eventually Hulu).
Why you should watch: This is one of the best shows on TV, hands down, featuring some of the best acting on TV, hands down. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are just absolutely incredible. The show is equally funny and terrifying. We would go on but we shouldn't have to and you should already be watching it!
Alright, get watching!
