Stacy Keibler Gives Birth to a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

Congratulations are in order for Stacy Keibler!

The former WWE wrestler welcomed her second child with husband Jared Pobre earlier this month. The parents first announced the news on social media Wednesday night.

"Born at home, on 6.18.18," Stacy shared with her followers. "Our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world."

It appears both mom and dad were able to hold onto their son's small hands as the cameras flashed for the sweet pic.

Famous friends and fans immediately expressed their well wishes for the family in the comments section including Odette Annable. "Love you 4 so much," the actress wrote to her friend.