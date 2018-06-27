Julia Roberts Joins Instagram and Is Already Spreading the Love

We have a new pretty woman to follow on Instagram!

Julia Roberts joined the photo sharing app on Tuesday evening, sharing her very first post soon after.

The shot shows the star sitting in grass wearing a graphic sweater that says "Love." The outfit was complimented by denim shorts, wavy locks and of course her famous grin. She captioned the photo, "Hello."

The actress has accumulated more than 107,000 followers within 24 hours of joining the app. She currently does not follow anyone.

This is the first public account for the usually social media shy star, who is not a member of Twitter or Facebook.