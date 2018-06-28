How Late-Night Left Behind the Dancing Itos and Became a Political Battleground

It didn't used to be this way.

Once upon a time, you could turn on the TV while getting into bed after a long day and forget about the troubles of the world with some easy laughs courtesy of the late-night host of your choice before drifting off to sleep. Jay Leno had his headlines and, during the media circus that was the O.J. Simpson trial, the absurd Dancing Itos. David Letterman had his Stupid Pet Tricks and top 10 lists. Conan O'Brien had...well, you get the point. Late-night was a place for mindless silliness, easy punchlines, and some idle chatter with whatever celebrity had a film or album to promote that week.

What it decidedly wasn't, however, was a place for intense political discourse. That's not to say that politics were off limits. Late-night hosts have been poking fun at the president since Steve Allen began hosting The Tonight Show in 1954. But they largely kept out of heated debates over policy. "I've got nothing to gain from it and everything to lose," Johnny Carson famously told Life Magazine in 1970 about his decision to keep politics out of his Tonight Show.