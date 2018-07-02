How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Just Ended Up Stronger Than Ever After Their "Wild Year"

"Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye's mental health," she continued. "Rather than just a simple business decision. So I'm glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening."

Echoing some of the rapper's own words from his at one point days-long stream of consciousness, Kim concluded, "He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That's just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive."

And finally, "Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine...He never said he agrees with his politics." (Kanye himself had tweeted earlier that day, at least partly at Kim's behest, "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.")

All of that was before the slavery comment, but Kim stayed the course.