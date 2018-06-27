Bella Hadid's Tiny Frames, J. Lo's Aviators and More Celeb Sunglasses

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 2:35 PM
It's National Sunglasses Day, so we're throwing summer's best shades your way.
If you're stuck planning your wardrobe for your warm weather adventures, sunglasses are the easiest solution. Now, more than ever, there are so many standout trends that finding a unique pair to fit your individual style is effortless. And, celebrities make shopping even easier.
Did you wake up feeling ultra feminine? Bella Hadid's pink-tinted, mini cat-eye sunglasses with a simple white dress is an uncomplicated, yet impactful look. Are you heading to the beach in a neon orange bikini? Kim Kardashian's modern visor shades will take your vacation style to the next level. Or, are you just looking for an everyday pair that goes with everything? Celebrities have you covered.
Shop five of the best celebrity sunglasses trends below!
If you love a large frames, these glasses are for you. Oversized and reflective, the trend provides the ultimate protection from the sun and paparazzi. Plus, if you're having a lazy morning, this look only requires a little lip gloss.
Kim Kardashian in reflective visor sunglasses.
This summer, there's a new, more dramatic version of cat-eye sunglasses that are gaining popularity. These have a flat top (in contract to a curved one) and a shorter lens. With a modern twist, they still, however, have the feminine, diva-like look that made their predecessors so popular.
Zoe Kravitz in Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita, $119
Poppy Lissman Le Skinny, $105
Love the extreme cat-eye sunglasses? Take the trend to the next level with tinted lens, and no one will be able to miss your look.
Bella Hadid in Andy Wolfe Florence Cat-Eye, $393
Aviators are classic. You can trust that if you invest in this accessory, you can wear from for summers to come. Finding the perfect pair, however, may be slightly more difficult, because the shape of your face matters. Luckily, they come in every size, so once you find the right one, you'll want to hang on to them forever.
Jennifer Lopez in the
Nicole Scherzinger in Privé Revaux The Activist, $30
Jasmine "Golden Barbie" Sanders in Gloss The Label Rimless Mini Frame, $20
