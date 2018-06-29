An Inventory of Everything Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Ate on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Spotted: a Sitch in the kitch.

So we're not doctors, but we've watched a lot of doctor-related TV shows, so we think we can say Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was a prime example of transference on Jersey Shore Family Vacation this season. Now sober for 28 months, The Situation has admittedly turned to food to replace his previous bad habits, happily indulging in fries while his friends down shots at the club.

"I don't drink, I don't drug, I don't smoke, I don't even drive fast anymore, but food?" he said. "Give it to big daddy Sitch."

And give it to the reality star MTV did, as you can see in our comprehensive—bordering on obsessive—inventory of every morsel and finger-lick of food The Situation ate this season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.