Inside Cardi B's "Fairytale" Baby Shower With Offset

Cardi B showed off her dance moves at her baby shower on Tuesday!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and her husband Offset celebrated the special occasion with their approximately 85 loved ones on Tuesday evening at an art gallery in Atlanta. Migos' Offset documented the party on his Instagram Story, taking his fans inside of the lavish event.
Offset's videos show Cardi B breaking it down at the bash, dubbed "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale." The social media posts also show the party space filled with pink flowers and balloons for their baby girl. The shower also had a "Bardi Baby Bodega" as well as a section of children's books.
A source describes the gathering as "very wild but also very beautiful," adding, "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room. They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days."
A live band surprised Cardi as she walked into the venue, the insider says, where it quickly turned into a "wild party."
"Everyone was drinking heavily and dancing until 3 or 4 a.m.," our source reveals. "Cardi warned everyone it would be a long night and wanted everyone to party with her. Cardi and Offset were dancing on the dance floor. They were really cute."
Guests, which included Cardi's extended family and friends from New York City and the Dominican Republic, snacked on chicken and waffles as well as meatballs, and posed with pink stuffed animals in a photo booth.
Cardi B looked glam in a light pink gown, which she complimented with an equally as stunning makeup look by artist to the stars Erika La'Pearl.
"I want a lit baby shower," Cardi told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s--t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate."
"I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah," she went on to share. "S--t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"
This baby shower comes shortly after Cardi confirmed she secretly married Offset.
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi tweeted Monday. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."
