Inside Cardi B's "Fairytale" Baby Shower With Offset

Cardi B showed off her dance moves at her baby shower on Tuesday!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and her husband Offset celebrated the special occasion with their approximately 85 loved ones on Tuesday evening at an art gallery in Atlanta. Migos' Offset documented the party on his Instagram Story, taking his fans inside of the lavish event.

Offset's videos show Cardi B breaking it down at the bash, dubbed "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale." The social media posts also show the party space filled with pink flowers and balloons for their baby girl. The shower also had a "Bardi Baby Bodega" as well as a section of children's books.

A source describes the gathering as "very wild but also very beautiful," adding, "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room. They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days."