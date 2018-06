Inside Cardi B's "Fairytale" Baby Shower With Offset

"I want a lit baby shower," Cardi told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s--t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate."

"I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah," she went on to share. "S--t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"

This baby shower comes shortly after Cardi confirmed she secretly married Offset.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi tweeted Monday. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."