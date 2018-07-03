Which of Taylor Swift's Iconic 4th of July Looks Would You Rock This Holiday?

blog.taylorswift.com
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 5:00 AM
Happy almost 4th of July!
With our favorite summer holiday almost upon us we're looking to the queen of 4th of July bashes, Taylor Swift, for some style tips and guidance this year.
Over the years the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has thrown lavish parties in honor of Independence Day—with celebrity A-listers always in attendance—and even though her festive occasions only last one day (or sometimes two) she always seems to have numerous outfits that we wish were in our closet.
Whether it's her retro bikini collection or perfect Americana ensembles that say "America" without being too over the top, we are obsessed with her 4th of July style.
In fact, this year we're going back over her three biggest parties (from 2013, 2015 and 2016) to see what exactly she wore to celebrate America. With each look we are more and more inspired to show off our star-spangled spirit this summer and you should be too.
Take a look at Swift's best Independence Day fashion choices below and cast your vote for the style you'll be trying to replicate tomorrow!
The 4th of July is the perfect excuse to wear your bikini as an actual top just like Taylor Swift did back in 2013. PS: We love the added red with her sunnies!
When the sun went down the "Delicate" singer threw on a red, white and blue striped longer-sleeved shirt to keep warm, but since it was summer she opted for her iconic high-waisted shorts to get a little bit more sun.
The 28-year-old singer loves a retro-style suit and we need to go out and buy one ASAP.
Chambray goes with everything and is an easy go-to piece when you're in need of a quick change at any party.
Do you know what's better than solid red, white and blue clothing options? Pairing a striped shirt with a solid bottom like T.Swift did here. It's a sophisticated take on the Americana theme.
If you want to go all-in this holiday try sporting an American flag bikini...under an American flag onesie. Talk about being patriotic!
Who says you have to wear stripes on the 4th of July? Red and white cherries or flowers are just as festive and super cute as you can see here.
After a long day in the sun we definitely vote for changing into a casual look to take in the fireworks. Onesies are the perfect solution because they are cozy and fun for any occasion.
In 2016, Swift donned matching striped bathing suits with Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid and we're still obsessed with all of their suit choices.
If you're not a big onesie fan you can go for Swift's other night look from her 2016 bash. She wore a navy, long-sleeved blouse and white shorts to keep in theme with America's traditional colors. It was super cute.
When in doubt this 4th of July just wear your most comfortable bathing suit. Trust us, no one wants to have an uncomfortable suit on when you want to be running around on the beach with your besties.
This white and light blue romper that Swift wore a few years ago is at the top of our must-buy list. Rompers are so cute and functional and this one in particular is festive without being in your face.
In case you didn't already know, Swift loves America hence her "America" two-piece suit. This is one of the only times you can literally rock your American spirit, so why not go big?
