Which of Taylor Swift's Iconic 4th of July Looks Would You Rock This Holiday?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

blog.taylorswift.com

Happy almost 4th of July!

With our favorite summer holiday almost upon us we're looking to the queen of 4th of July bashes, Taylor Swift, for some style tips and guidance this year.

Over the years the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has thrown lavish parties in honor of Independence Day—with celebrity A-listers always in attendance—and even though her festive occasions only last one day (or sometimes two) she always seems to have numerous outfits that we wish were in our closet.

Whether it's her retro bikini collection or perfect Americana ensembles that say "America" without being too over the top, we are obsessed with her 4th of July style.

In fact, this year we're going back over her three biggest parties (from 2013, 2015 and 2016) to see what exactly she wore to celebrate America. With each look we are more and more inspired to show off our star-spangled spirit this summer and you should be too.

Take a look at Swift's best Independence Day fashion choices below and cast your vote for the style you'll be trying to replicate tomorrow!

Photos

Fourth of July Celeb Style

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

blog.taylorswift.com

Red, White and Awesome

The 4th of July is the perfect excuse to wear your bikini as an actual top just like Taylor Swift did back in 2013. PS: We love the added red with her sunnies!

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

blog.taylorswift.com

Sunset Stripes

When the sun went down the "Delicate" singer threw on a red, white and blue striped longer-sleeved shirt to keep warm, but since it was summer she opted for her iconic high-waisted shorts to get a little bit more sun.

Taylor Swift Instagram, Rihanna, Fourth of July

Instagram

High-Waisted Honey

The 28-year-old singer loves a retro-style suit and we need to go out and buy one ASAP.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, HAIM, Style

Instagram

Chambray Cutie

Chambray goes with everything and is an easy go-to piece when you're in need of a quick change at any party.

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

blog.taylorswift.com

Team USA

Do you know what's better than solid red, white and blue clothing options? Pairing a striped shirt with a solid bottom like T.Swift did here. It's a sophisticated take on the Americana theme.

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Martha Hunt, Style

Instagram

All American

If you want to go all-in this holiday try sporting an American flag bikini...under an American flag onesie. Talk about being patriotic!

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

blog.taylorswift.com

Cherry Bomb

Who says you have to wear stripes on the 4th of July? Red and white cherries or flowers are just as festive and super cute as you can see here.

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Style

Instagram

Onesies for Everyone

After a long day in the sun we definitely vote for changing into a casual look to take in the fireworks. Onesies are the perfect solution because they are cozy and fun for any occasion.

Taylor Swift Instagram, Fourth of July

Instagram

Stripe Stunner

In 2016, Swift donned matching striped bathing suits with Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid and we're still obsessed with all of their suit choices.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift Instagram, Fourth of July

Instagram

Navy Nights

If you're not a big onesie fan you can go for Swift's other night look from her 2016 bash. She wore a navy, long-sleeved blouse and white shorts to keep in theme with America's traditional colors. It was super cute.

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Martha Hunt, HAIM, Style

Instagram

Bikini Babes

When in doubt this 4th of July just wear your most comfortable bathing suit. Trust us, no one wants to have an uncomfortable suit on when you want to be running around on the beach with your besties.

Taylor Swift Instagram, Fourth of July

Instagram

Beach Romp(ers)

This white and light blue romper that Swift wore a few years ago is at the top of our must-buy list. Rompers are so cute and functional and this one in particular is festive without being in your face.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift Instagram, Fourth of July

Instagram

America or Bust

In case you didn't already know, Swift loves America hence her "America" two-piece suit. This is one of the only times you can literally rock your American spirit, so why not go big?

Taylor Swift's 4th of July Style Poll
Which of Taylor Swift's memorable 4th of July looks would you rock this holiday?
21.5%
8.0%
2.8%
2.8%
6.9%
5.5%
4.2%
10.4%
14.9%
6.9%
1.4%
5.2%
9.7%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Taylor Swift , Fourth Of July , Style
Latest News
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

How Lady Gaga Overcame the Toughest Years of Her Life to Come Back Better Than Ever in A Star Is Born

Chris Evans, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Chris Evans Wraps Up Avengers 4 With "Emotional" Goodbye

Pooch Hall

Ray Donovan Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment

Diet Coke

Diet Coke Trolls Pumpkin Spice Fans With "Can't Even" Drink

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee James Toth, Jim Toth, Sing Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Take Son's Reading Day Event to "New Levels"

Tom Hardy, Venom

Tom Hardy Reveals What His Son Really Thinks About His Venom Role

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Says You Only Need 2 Makeup Products

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.